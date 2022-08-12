Menu
Company

Samsung Says the Foldable Phones will Overtake Galaxy S Series in a Few Years

Furqan Shahid
Aug 12, 2022
Galaxy Z Flip 4 Goes Official With Faster, Efficient SoC, Bigger Battery, Upgraded Primary Camera, More

In case you have missed the memo, Samsung is pushing hard with the foldable smartphones that are slowly but surely taking over the market, and for all the right reasons. A few years ago when the original Galaxy Z Fold debuted, not a lot of people thought that this day would come but based on Samsung's latest statement, it seems that the company is ready to dethrone the Galaxy S series and make its foldable phones the next big thing.

Samsung is Expecting That Foldable Phones Will Overtake Galaxy S Phones in 2025

According to a Samsung executive, combined sales of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flips will outgrow the sales of other premium Galaxy phones in three years.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Motorola X30 Pro Becomes the First Smartphone with a 200-Megapixel Camera and Powerful Hardware

“By 2025, foldable items will take up more than 50% of Samsung’s total premium smartphone shipments,” Roh told reporters, according to Korea Herald.

The executive also stated that the "foldables will become the new standard of smartphones." and that, certainly is a bold claim.

This clearly means that moving forward, Samsung will have to make its foldable flagships even better and more affordable so it can increase its adoption. Sure, the Galaxy Z Fold series remains the pinnacle of being premium, but the Z Flip series caters to those who are looking for more affordable offerings.

This certainly is an ambitious plan, to be honest. It is hard to believe that Samsung is planning on making the Galaxy Z series the main focus instead of the Galaxy S series. Being a user of the S series, it does come as a surprise but three years is still plenty of time and things can drastically change.

The one argument that still remains in the favor of foldable phones trumping everything is that foldable phones are relatively new in the market, and they still have a lot of development that is going to happen. So, yes, in three years, we might end up seeing foldable phones being better than everything else.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order