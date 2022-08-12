Samsung Says the Foldable Phones will Overtake Galaxy S Series in a Few Years

In case you have missed the memo, Samsung is pushing hard with the foldable smartphones that are slowly but surely taking over the market, and for all the right reasons. A few years ago when the original Galaxy Z Fold debuted, not a lot of people thought that this day would come but based on Samsung's latest statement, it seems that the company is ready to dethrone the Galaxy S series and make its foldable phones the next big thing.

Samsung is Expecting That Foldable Phones Will Overtake Galaxy S Phones in 2025

According to a Samsung executive, combined sales of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flips will outgrow the sales of other premium Galaxy phones in three years.

“By 2025, foldable items will take up more than 50% of Samsung’s total premium smartphone shipments,” Roh told reporters, according to Korea Herald.

The executive also stated that the "foldables will become the new standard of smartphones." and that, certainly is a bold claim.

This clearly means that moving forward, Samsung will have to make its foldable flagships even better and more affordable so it can increase its adoption. Sure, the Galaxy Z Fold series remains the pinnacle of being premium, but the Z Flip series caters to those who are looking for more affordable offerings.

This certainly is an ambitious plan, to be honest. It is hard to believe that Samsung is planning on making the Galaxy Z series the main focus instead of the Galaxy S series. Being a user of the S series, it does come as a surprise but three years is still plenty of time and things can drastically change.

The one argument that still remains in the favor of foldable phones trumping everything is that foldable phones are relatively new in the market, and they still have a lot of development that is going to happen. So, yes, in three years, we might end up seeing foldable phones being better than everything else.