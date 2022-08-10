Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are the Latest Samsung Phones Eligible for Four OS Updates

Over the past couple of years, Samsung has become one of the most consistent brands aside from Google to deliver updates for their phones. This is big because, at one point, the company was notoriously bad when it came to delivering timely updates and well, this has been changing slowly and steadily. Now that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have been announced, we also have good news for anyone who is looking forward to these devices.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Become the Latest in Line to Receive 4 Years of Major Software Updates

During the event, Samsung announced that both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are eligible for four major Android OS upgrades. This means that the last update that your foldable should receive is Android 16, which should be coming somewhere in 2026.

However, add another year when it comes to security updates as both phones are slated to receive 5 years' worth of security updates until 2027. However, this would change from monthly to quarterly but still, this is excellent news for all Samsung owners.

The good news is that this is not the first time that Samsung has decided to take such a step as the Galaxy S22 series, and a few flagships and mid-range phones prior to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are also a part of the same roadmap that Samsung has.

Needless to say, Samsung is more than committed to showing that when it comes to a definitive Android experience, not a lot can get close to the experience that they are providing.

Are you picking up a Samsung device any time soon? Let us know what you think of the company's commitment to delivering four major OS updates to its smartphones.