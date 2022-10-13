Samsung Officially Announces One UI 5.0, Coming This Month

After weeks of some stringent testing of the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 firmware through beta releases in a number of markets. Samsung finally took the curtains off the software and talked about the software at large at today's SDC22. As per the company, the update is almost ready to leave the beta stages, and debuting on the stable channel is not that far.

For those who are not up to date, Samsung, so far, has released four One UI 5.0 beta updates for the Galaxy S22 series in a few markets. We still don't know if the fourth beta is going to be the last one or the exact date when the update will be hitting the stable channel.

Samsung's Dedication to Releasing Timely Updates Shows with One UI 5.0 Announcement

However, Samsung Developer Conference 2022 has now ended and the South Korean firm has now narrowed down the release window and expected, that Galaxy S22 users will be able to enjoy the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 at the earliest.

We all know just how anticipated the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 has been for Samsung users. Sure, it is only a minor improvement from the looks of it but under the hood, there are some really powerful changes that will make your experience a lot better.

The One UI 5.0 changes include but are not limited to lock screen customization, expanded color palette, improved permission notification, slightly revamped quick toggle, improved animations, stacked widgets, and more.

At SDC, Samsung confirmed that the One UI 5.0 update is supposed to leave the beta stages and roll out to everyone on Galaxy S22 later this month. This certainly is good news because we are halfway through October, this would mean that the One UI 5.0 is just around the corner and we might have it on the stable channel by the end of this month.

Samsung still has not shared a press release about everything that's new with the One UI 5.0 update but don't worry, we will keep you posted the moment we get an update.