One UI 5.0 Beta is Finally Rolling Out to Galaxy S22 Devices

The wait for the One UI 5.0 beta is finally coming to an end as Samsung has decided to launch the One UI 5.0 beta for the Galaxy S22 devices. Sure, the beta is a bit late than what we had expected, but it is safe to say that users will be more than pleased to get the taste of the new Android version on their smartphones.

The One UI 5.0 beta is running on top of Android 13 and the new update does bring a lot of new features while the cosmetic changes are not a lot, they were not supposed to be, to begin with Simply put, with Android 13, Google focused on keeping things focused on security rather than going for another cosmetic overhaul. The update is currently rolling out to users in Germany.

Galaxy S22 Users in Germany Can Finally Enroll in Android-13 Based One UI 5.0 Beta Program

Samsung has still not detailed everything that is coming with the One UI 5.0 but there is a chance that the Galaxy Unpacked will have a lot of information on the new update. A formal announcement about the beta program should also arrive later this week.

The One UI 5.0 beta does bring a number of changes like the notification center now has bigger app icons as well as increased background opacity. The app permission pop-up has also been changed. You are also getting optical character recognition across the board. The speed and smoothness of the animations have also improved significantly.

As expected, the One UI 5.0 beta will be rolling out in stages and is currently only available for the Galaxy S22 series. We are hoping that Samsung is going to be expanding the support for the latest update to other phones as we go forward.