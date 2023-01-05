Samsung Now Has a 2,000 Nit OLED Display for Smartphones

At the time of writing, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is easily the king when it come to smartphone displays. Don't get me wrong, the display on my Galaxy S22 Ultra is excellent but there is something about the iPhone 14 Pro Max that looks down upon other phones. That might be changing in the coming future because Samsung Display has shown off an OLED display that achieves greater than 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

The new Samsung Display panels can get plenty bright and offer realistic and rich colors

The OLED display that Samsung demoed has UDR or Ultra Dynamic Range and this was certified by UL solutions. This clearly showcases just what Samsung Display is capable of doing. The more impressing thing is that these the peak brightness value on the new displays for smartphones is the same as the new TVs that Samsung recently announced.

“The brightness of a display is a factor that has a great influence on the consumer experience of smartphone image quality and performance,” said Hojung Lee, Head of Product Planning Team for Small and Medium-sized Display Division at Samsung Display. “With its distinctive technology and business experience in the OLED field, Samsung Display will continue to lead the market with differentiated products based on consumer-oriented technology.”

In addition to that, Samsung also managed to get their hands on UDR 1,500 nits luminance rating on the latest panel. The South Korean giant is of a belief that the new UDR panel is capable of showing rich, realistic colors, especially in the outdoor usage.

Still, we are not sure if these new UDR displays are going to make their way towards the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. We have been hearing rumors about how the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have around 2,200 peak brightness on the panel but that is not confirmed. Adjustments can be made before the launch and we can see higher numbers but for now, iPhone 14 Pro Max remains the best smartphone display, provided you can tell the difference.

The Galaxy S23 series will supposedly go official next month, we will keep you posted as we learn more about the panels these phone use.