Samsung Launches Official Walkie Talkie App For Galaxy Watch 4 to Compete With Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is way ahead of the competition when it comes to features and health tracking. However, Android wearables are working their best to keep up with the changing trends. Seemingly, Samsung has introduced a new app for the Galaxy Watch 4 which makes it a step closer to the like of the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch has housed a Walkie Talkie feature for years now and it is great to see that Samsung is bringing it to the Galaxy Watch 4.

You Can Use Samsung's New Walkie Talkie App to Engage in Conversations With Your Contacts on Your Galaxy Watch 4

Just a few weeks ago, Samsung announced its flagship Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Both variants are running the latest WearOS 3 operating system which gives them access to the Google Play Store. To make the Galaxy Watch 4 better, Samsung has taken advantage of the Play Store utility and launched the official Walkie Talkie app (via XDA).

Samsung's new app for the Galaxy Watch 4 simply transforms the wearable into a push-to-talk Wakie Talkie which will allow users to engage in instant conversations with their contacts. However, these contacts should also have a Galaxy Watch 4 in order to use the app. In addition, since it is a Samsung app, you will need a Samsung account to use the Walkie Talkie app.

At this point in time, Samsung has not shared details of the Walkie Talkie range. Samsung suggests using the app while the Watch is connected to your phone. Once it is set up, you can use the Walkie Talkie app independently on your Galaxy Watch 4. The app also allows you to search nearby friends using Bluetooth so you will have to use the optional location access.

You can download the Walkie Talkie app for your Galaxy Watch 4 from the Play Store. This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Samsung's rendition of the Walkie Talkie is better than that of Apple's? Let us know in the comments.