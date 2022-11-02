Samsung is Aiming to Add S Pen Slots in the Future Galaxy Z Fold Phones

If you are looking for a definitive foldable smartphone experience, I cannot suggest anything other than Samsung. The Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip series are among the most popular foldable phones around the world, and the South Korean firm is expecting that the foldable market will grow by 80% by 2025.

Samsung Wants Future Galaxy Z Fold Phones to Have S Pen Slot, Flagship Cameras, Better Weight, Durability, and More

During a meeting conducted by Samsung MX in the third week of October, earlier this year, part suppliers were informed that the smartphone market will have an annual growth rate of up to 80% by 2025. In addition to that, Samsung also talked about how Apple is expected to jump into the foldable game by 2024. However, Apple will enter the market with notebooks and tablets and not phones.

Samsung also talked about how in the South Korean market, people in their 20s and 30s are shifting towards Samsung foldable phones from Apple. This is "at a rate three to four times higher than before."

Samsung also believes that 90% of foldable smartphone users will be sticking with the new form factor and will buy a foldable as their next device. Industry sources reveal that the foldable smartphone market is just 1% of the total smartphone market, however, consumers are showing high satisfaction levels towards these new foldable phones, and the sector is expected to show substantial growth.

There are a few more things that Samsung noted; the company wants to become more popular. Mainly the size and weight of the foldable smartphones need to go down and they need to become more durable and the crease on the screen also needs to be reduced. Samsung has also talked about how there needs to be an S Pen slot, as the Galaxy Z Fold series is considered to be the ultimate productivity device. This feature is something that a lot of users have been asking for in the past, and the company is also looking forward to improving the overall camera system on the phones.

Needless to say, Samsung is more than serious about taking foldable phones forward and making them a mainstay in the market. Let us know what you think about these phones.