Menu
Company

Samsung Intros AMD-powered 2nd Generation Computational SSD, Utilizes Xilinx FPGAs For Improved Data Throughput

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 22, 2022

Samsung created a new computational SSD with the help of AMD which aims to be critical for efficient HPC settings.

Samsung introduces AMD-Powered Computational SSD With Xilinx FPGA to help improve data throughput between the SSD & CPU

Utilizing AMD's Versal FPGA that they received from the acquisition of Xilinx, Samsung ensures clients that they will receive half the amount of computational times and significantly lower power consumption (by close to 70%). Also, the new CSD will offer less utilization of the system's processor — by ninety-seven percent compared to the identical amount of standard SSDs consistently accessing data.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Galaxy Z Flip 4 Leaked Price Hints at an Expensive Flipping Phone

Samsung's new second-generation computational SSD can process data without needing other devices. The new device allows data transmission between several elements involved in the computed pathways.

A benefit of processing data on the SSD is that users will not need to transfer information between several storage devices. The new computational SSD allows bandwidth to make streams faster, lowering data latency since fewer unnecessary packages travel between the storage device and the processor. And in turn, the processor is allowed to focus on more tasks, especially those that are more critical to the system.

Tasks previously used would tax the processing between memory and CPU, having a system such as this where it offers that data to section itself in the storage device to process a significant amount of wor. At the same time,e the processor is focused on other tasks, the new CSD (computational storage drive) will also be able to aid in dissipating heat properly through the system.

samsung-2nd-gen-smartssd_dl2
samsung-2nd-gen-smartssd_dl3
samsung-2nd-gen-smartssd_dl1
2 of 9

The new CSD from Samsung is a second-gen Smart SSD offering Arm cores capable of minimal power and lower temps within the supercomputer's environment. The company reports that the CSD will be perfect for the AI/ML inferencing markets, as well as "Business Intelligence analysis, big data analytics, video transcoding, financial services, genomics, search queries, and transparent compression."

Commercialization of the first-generation SmartSSD, in collaboration with AMD, established that the computational storage market has great potential. With the upgraded processing functionality of the second-generation SmartSSD, Samsung will be able to easily address increasing customer needs in the database and video transcoding sectors as we expand the boundaries of the next-generation storage market.

— Jin-Hyeok Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Memory Solution Product & Development at Samsung Electronics, in a press release.

The last benefit, which is a good possibility, can save costs on supercomputer maintenance for power and could save businesses end-of-year costs to be able to be used towards newer technologies and more.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order