Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite Will be a Cheaper Foldable from Samsung

Samsung is definitely not moving slow when it comes to their devices. The company as a whole portfolio planned that is filled with a budget, mid-range, and flagship devices, and now, of course, foldable, because we do know that Samsung will be releasing a few of those, as well.

So far, we caught wind about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2, but based on a new report from a trusted source, Samsung is planning a third foldable, which will launch next year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite Will be the Third Foldable to Launch Next Year

According to the OLED research firm UBI Research, Samsung works on three types of foldable OLED panels. Two of them will go into the Galaxy Z Flip 2, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 third option is going to go into the Galaxy Z Fold Lite. So far, it has been a mystery, but the rumors that we have heard point towards the fact that this is going to be a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 whenever it launches.

According to the report, the Galaxy Z Fold Lite will bring a 7-inch internal display and a 4-inch external display. As far as other specs are concerned, like the battery, screen resolution, and camera, that information is still not revealed. However, it is safe to assume that the device is going. To run One UI, 3.0 out of the box.

The report reveals additional details about the Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 2; the Flip 2 will have a 6.7-inch internal and a 3-inch external screen. The latter will have a 7-inch internal screen and a 4-inch external display, which is strange since the Z Fold 2 had a 6.2-inch external display.

Obviously, when the Galaxy Z Fold Lite launches, if it launches, it is going to be cheaper than the rest of the foldable, and we are looking forward to seeing just how reduced the price is going to be.

Do you think there should be an affordable foldable device, or should Samsung just stick to making premium foldable devices?