Get $200 off on the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Get a Wireless Charger Absolutely Free

The new year has started, which means that with the holiday seasons, various promotions and deals have also ended. Thus, if you didn’t take advantage of those discounts, there is no need to despair as the Microsoft Store has now shaved off the price of one of the most coveted flagship lines 2019; Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10.

Boasting a brilliant display, impressive performance, a hefty battery, and capable cameras, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus are amongst the best models you can carry as your daily driver. Unfortunately, its starting price can be a deterrent for some, but thankfully, Microsoft has some amazing discounts. This means you can get both the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus at reduced prices.

In short, you can save $200 on both the phones, which means the Galaxy Note 10 starts at $749.99 instead of $949.99, and the larger Galaxy Note 10 Plus costs $899.99 instead of $1,099.99 in its entry-level configuration. Are you sold already? Well, there is more if you read on further. You can boost the discount further and save up to $650 by trading in an eligible device. That’s not all, as the Microsoft Store is also giving away a free wireless charger that has a value of up to $99.99 with every purchase of the Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

As with any other promotion, this one likely wouldn’t be running forever, so get a discounted Galaxy Note 10 while you can and enjoy one of the best 2019 flagships. For more details, you can check out the offer by clicking on the link below for more details.