Samsung Finally Buries the Galaxy Note 8 After 4 Years

The Galaxy Note 8 was one of the most essential phones from Samsung in many ways one. Samsung not only had to live up to the expectations after the Note 7 debacle, but the company also had to release a note device that could be as good as the Galaxy S8 series or even better. That is precisely what the South Korean firm did, and the Note 8 ended up being one of the best phones of its time.

Samsung Drops the Galaxy Note 8 From Any Future Software Update Schedule

Now, after four years, it is time to put the legend to rest. The Galaxy Note 8 was released back in 2017; it had a refreshed design and featured dual cameras on the back. This was a turning point for Samsung's flagship devices, and the models that came after the Note 8 only got better and better.

The phone even received two Android OS upgrades, but sadly, it was not on the devices that will receive three upgrades. Similarly, the Galaxy Note 8 did not receive the Android 10 One UI 2.0 update either.

Samsung provided the phone with four years of security updates as the phone received the update every month. However, last October, the device was removed from the monthly update schedule to quarterly.

Ever since then, the phone has received one security update each quarter, with the last update being in August, earlier this year, and that is going to be the last update the Galaxy Note 8 will receive as Samsung has dropped the device from its update scheduled and it will not be getting any more updates moving forward.

That is not to say that Samsung did not deliver on its performance. The device served users around the world faithfully, and Samsung delivered four years of security updates, too.

Have you upgraded your Galaxy Note 8, or are you still using the same device? Let us know in the comments.