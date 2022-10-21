Menu
Samsung Decides to Beat itself in the Foldable Department with the W23 Series

Furqan Shahid
Oct 21, 2022, 11:43 AM EDT
As always, Samsung has decided to one-up itself with its own foldable phones and released the W23 and the W23 Flip in China. You can buy these devices starting today, and you are getting more memory by default. On the other hand, the W23 series is also more expensive than the Z series.

The announcement happened earlier this week with the W23 phones going official today. Both phones are just reskinned versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, you are getting some advancements, such as 16 gigs of RAM and 12 gigs of RAM respectively, as well as 512 gigs of storage on both devices.

The Samsung W23 Series is Better Looking Than the Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 with Higher Memory and a Higher Price

For those who don't know, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available in 12 gigs of RAM with 256/512 gigs and 1TB. Whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 4 ships with 8 gigs of RAM and up to 512 gigs of storage.

For those wondering, the Samsung W23 foldable phone is launching in the Far Eastern country through a partnership with China Telecom, and in order to differentiate between the regular models and the W series phones, the W23 and W23 Flip are going to be available in black finishes with gold elements around the frame and the hinge.

Now coming to the price, we are going to be looking at a higher price for the Samsung W23 series, You are looking at the W23 for 15,999 Yuan ($2,208) while the W23 Flip is available for 9,999 Yuan ($1,390)

For the sake of comparison, the maxed-out Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going to cost you $1,919, and the most expensive Galaxy Z Flip 4 is going to go for $1,179. You can look at the Galaxy W23 series can be bought here.

Do you think the Samsung W23 series is something that you would be interested in even though these phones are exclusive to China only? Let us know what you think. 

