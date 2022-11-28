Samsung Could Launch an App to Help Users Repair Their Phones

Over the past couple of years, the right-to-repair movement is slowly moving forward with a lot of companies finally allowing people to repair their phones with ease. Apple, Samsung, and Google now let people repair their phones. The best thing? You can buy the parts along with every tool that you need to get your hands on from official repair partners such as iFixit.

Samsung Wants You to Have an Easier Time when Repairing Your Phones with Self-Repair Assistant

Based on the new report we have, it seems that Samsung wants to take self-repair even further as the company apparently is working on a new app that will provide instructions to users who are looking to repair their devices.

The company has filed a new trademark application that has revealed the future plans that the company has as far as the repairing is concerned. The new app is called Self Repair Assitant and based on the name alone, it seems like the app will provide detailed instructions as to how you can repair the device on your own.

This is what the trademark filing has revealed about the upcoming Self Repair Assistant, “Self Repair Assistant” which is a “computer application software for mobile phones for self-installation and self-maintenance of smartwatches, tablets, mobile phones, and earbuds.” the app will provide “consultancy and information services relating to self-installation and self-repair” of several devices.

At the time of writing, the self-repair service is only available to a handful of smartphones and tablets; mainly flagship devices. However, knowing Samsung's commitment to all the devices. Therefore, we can hope that the company launches the same service for other devices as well.

It might seem like a small step at the time of writing but it certainly is a step in the right direction as it will give users a really good incentive to repair their own devices. Do you think Samsung has done the right job? Let us know what you think.