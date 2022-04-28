Samsung Confirms New Foldable Devices Launching This Year

To no one's surprise, Samsung has finally gone ahead and announced that the company is working on new foldable devices that will be launching later this year. Now, for those wondering, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are the hottest devices available in the market at the moment and provide a top-tier foldable experience for anyone who is truly looking for something revolutionary. However, with the upcoming foldable devices, the bar is only as high as it can get and we are all for it.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launching in the Second Half of 2022

WE can expect the South Korean firm to release the new generation of foldable devices in the second half of 2022 and Samsung has now confirmed this in their Q1 2022 earnings call.

During the call, one of the Samsung representatives said the following, “We are currently all hands on deck regarding preparing the new foldable model scheduled for launch in the second half.”

Additionally, Kim Sung-koo, Samsung mobile business vice-president said that the company is looking to make foldable phones another “main column next to the Galaxy S series within our business." The company will also be making sure that the new foldable devices are not affected by the supply chain issues once the new foldable devices are finally available in the market.

For the new foldable models, we will thoroughly prepare to ensure seamless supply of key parts so we can fully address market opportunities and maximize sales from the moment they hit the market.

Whatever the case might be, it should not come as a surprise that Samsung is officially working on new devices. The company has been launching foldable devices every year since 2019 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was Samsung's first foldable device that came at a rather reasonable $999. Here is hoping that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch at reasonable prices.

Do you think that the next generation of foldable devices will be something to write home about? Let us know your thoughts below.