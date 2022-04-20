Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Bring a Massive Camera Upgrade
The Samsung foldable devices are as excellent as they are forward-moving. Samsung has the playground to itself when it comes to making innovations but the one thing that is often missing from the foldable devices is a good camera. Sure, you are still getting a respectable camera system capable of good photos but it is nothing like what you get on the flagship S series. This might be changing as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to bring the same 108-megapixel sensor that is found in the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the S22 Ultra.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Have the Same Camera System Found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra
According to a tip, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going to feature a larger 108-megapixel camera that is found in some of the Galaxy S flagships. This is certainly great news for anyone who is looking to upgrade. By comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 still offers a 12-megapixel camera, and although the sensor is excellent thanks to a combination of hardware and software magic, it pales in comparison to the other flagships that Samsung has to offer.
Galaxy Z Fold4 108MP Camera
— Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854) April 9, 2022
On another side, there is another tweet that reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have the same camera setup like the one found on the S22 Ultra but a periscope camera will be missing.
Same setup sensor as the S22U, might lack the periscope sensor
— No name (@chunvn8888) April 9, 2022
At this point, it is too early to comment on the situation but it seems like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going to be built upon the foundation that was laid by the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, a recent leak talked about how Samsung is ditching the plans of adding an S Pen slot in the new foldable simply because the South Korean firm wants to make the phone thinner and smaller.
The latest phones in the Galaxy Z lineup will go official sometime in August, later this year and we will keep an eye out for any developments that take place during this. Stay tuned for more.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter