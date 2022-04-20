Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Bring a Massive Camera Upgrade

The Samsung foldable devices are as excellent as they are forward-moving. Samsung has the playground to itself when it comes to making innovations but the one thing that is often missing from the foldable devices is a good camera. Sure, you are still getting a respectable camera system capable of good photos but it is nothing like what you get on the flagship S series. This might be changing as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is tipped to bring the same 108-megapixel sensor that is found in the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Have the Same Camera System Found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra

According to a tip, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going to feature a larger 108-megapixel camera that is found in some of the Galaxy S flagships. This is certainly great news for anyone who is looking to upgrade. By comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 still offers a 12-megapixel camera, and although the sensor is excellent thanks to a combination of hardware and software magic, it pales in comparison to the other flagships that Samsung has to offer.

Galaxy Z Fold4 108MP Camera — Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854) April 9, 2022

On another side, there is another tweet that reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have the same camera setup like the one found on the S22 Ultra but a periscope camera will be missing.

Same setup sensor as the S22U, might lack the periscope sensor — No name (@chunvn8888) April 9, 2022

At this point, it is too early to comment on the situation but it seems like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going to be built upon the foundation that was laid by the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, a recent leak talked about how Samsung is ditching the plans of adding an S Pen slot in the new foldable simply because the South Korean firm wants to make the phone thinner and smaller.

The latest phones in the Galaxy Z lineup will go official sometime in August, later this year and we will keep an eye out for any developments that take place during this. Stay tuned for more.