Menu
Company

Samsung Believes “Mainstream Moment For Foldable Smartphones is Here” But Apple Remains Absent

Ali Salman
Jul 22, 2022
Samsung and Apple Foldable Phone

Samsung is well ahead in the race when it comes to foldable technology. The company is about to release its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 next month. While Samsung is gradually perfecting the foldable technology, there is no news if Apple is willing to release a foldable iPhone anytime soon. Moreover, Samsung's mobile president TM Roh suggests that the company is seeing the mainstream acceptance of foldable smartphones. What this means is that more users are switching to foldable devices than before. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Samsung Believes Foldable Smartphones Have Become a Mainstream

Roh stated in a new blog post that almost 10 million foldable smartphones were shipped in 2021. The figure is significantly more than the year before and he predicts that the "fast-paced growth will continue." "We are reaching the moment where these foldable devices are becoming widespread and staking a bigger claim in the overall smartphone market," Roh said.

Related StoryAli Salman
Engineer Modifies AirPods With a USB-C Port and a New 3D-Printed Casing For Repaiarability

Samsung shipped a total of 272 million smartphones in 2021. With that said, the foldable smartphone shipments do not sound too impressive in comparison. Display analyst Ross Young stated that the actual number of foldable devices sold in 2021 is 7.9 million and IDC states that it is even lower at 7.1 million. Nonetheless, as foldable technology unfolds, the number of shipments is gradually increasing.

Samsung and Apple Foldable Phone

Samsung is a major contender when it comes to foldable smartphones, responsible for 87.8 percent of the entire market segment, according to Ross Young. IDC speculates that the number of foldable smartphones will stretch to 27.6 million by the year 2025. However, it remains to be seen if and when Apple will step in. We can safely presume that whenever Apple decides to release a foldable iPhone, the adoption rate would skyrocket and ultimately become a standard.

It was previously iterated by analyst Mong-Chi Kuo that Apple is testing its version of the foldable iPhone. He also suggests that the first foldable device from Apple will be a hybrid of the iPhone and iPad. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further details are available.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order