Samsung Believes “Mainstream Moment For Foldable Smartphones is Here” But Apple Remains Absent

Samsung is well ahead in the race when it comes to foldable technology. The company is about to release its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 next month. While Samsung is gradually perfecting the foldable technology, there is no news if Apple is willing to release a foldable iPhone anytime soon. Moreover, Samsung's mobile president TM Roh suggests that the company is seeing the mainstream acceptance of foldable smartphones. What this means is that more users are switching to foldable devices than before. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Samsung Believes Foldable Smartphones Have Become a Mainstream

Roh stated in a new blog post that almost 10 million foldable smartphones were shipped in 2021. The figure is significantly more than the year before and he predicts that the "fast-paced growth will continue." "We are reaching the moment where these foldable devices are becoming widespread and staking a bigger claim in the overall smartphone market," Roh said.

Samsung shipped a total of 272 million smartphones in 2021. With that said, the foldable smartphone shipments do not sound too impressive in comparison. Display analyst Ross Young stated that the actual number of foldable devices sold in 2021 is 7.9 million and IDC states that it is even lower at 7.1 million. Nonetheless, as foldable technology unfolds, the number of shipments is gradually increasing.

Samsung is a major contender when it comes to foldable smartphones, responsible for 87.8 percent of the entire market segment, according to Ross Young. IDC speculates that the number of foldable smartphones will stretch to 27.6 million by the year 2025. However, it remains to be seen if and when Apple will step in. We can safely presume that whenever Apple decides to release a foldable iPhone, the adoption rate would skyrocket and ultimately become a standard.

It was previously iterated by analyst Mong-Chi Kuo that Apple is testing its version of the foldable iPhone. He also suggests that the first foldable device from Apple will be a hybrid of the iPhone and iPad. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further details are available.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.