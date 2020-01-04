Samsung Announces The Odyssey Line Of Curved Gaming Monitors In Advance of CES

Samsung Electronics, a global leader in the gaming monitor market, introduced its new line-up of groundbreaking curved Odyssey gaming monitors for CES 2020. The new line-up has been completely reimagined with gamers in mind, including radically new curved displays and industry-leading performance features for a whole new way to the game.

Performance Monitors That Come In All Sizes

Comprised of the G9 model – with an industry-leading 49” display – and the G7, available in 32” and 27”, both Odyssey gaming monitors are completely redesigned and take immersive gaming to the next level. Both monitors feature an extremely deep curvature – the first-ever monitors to possess a high-performance 1000R curvatures – and stunning QLED picture quality.

The monitor’s superior performances have even been certified by TÜV Rheinland, a leading international certification organization that has awarded Samsung the industry`s first high performance 1000R curved display and Eye Comfort certificate. Gamers can benefit from 1ms response time and 240hz RapidCurve, putting themselves in the middle of the action. Samsung`s newest gaming monitors will support NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and Adaptive-Sync on DP1.4.

A 49" Monitor With A 240Hz Refresh Rate And HDR

The G9 is the world’s first Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD; 5120×1440 resolution) gaming monitor to feature a rapid, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 32:9 aspect ratio, a deep and immersive 1000R curvature, and a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m2. The monitor features Quantum dot technology combined with an HDR1000 VA panel to produce lifelike colors in vivid detail. The combination of quick response time and refresh rate along with industry-leading 1000R curve eliminates distractions and lag time, creating ultra-smooth screen transitions for critical gaming moments where a split second could mean the difference between winning and losing.

The G9 has a striking new design with a glossy white exterior and a futuristic infinity core lighting glowing rear core, which includes 52 colors and five lighting effect options. The design and lighting effects stand out from the competition and complement any gaming setup.

QLED Screen With A Quick Response On Smaller Models

Gamers will appreciate that the G7 has the same quick response time and refresh rate, deep curved display, and overall performance of the G9, in smaller 32” and 27” models. The G7’s Quad-High Definition (QHD; 2560×1440 resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR600 VA panel are complemented by a 600 cd/m2 peak brightness. Additionally, the G7’s QLED screen with Quantum dot technology provides an exceptionally wide range of accurate color reproductions that stay crisp and clear even in bright light.

The G7 has been completely redesigned with a sleek, matte black exterior and color-changing rear core lighting that can remain static or dim during gameplay, as well as change colors based on gamers' preferences. In addition, the G7 has added dynamic shapes and lighting to the monitor's front bezel.

Both monitors have also been redesigned with a completely new take on what gaming monitors can look like. Immersion and speed are critical as gaming is more competitive than ever. The new monitors’ gaming-focused, technical innovations take gamers’ needs for speed, responsiveness, and minimal distractions into account, equipping them with the best gaming experience possible.