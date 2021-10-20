Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition

Only a few months after the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung has announced the device again. Still, this time around, Samsung is announcing the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, a new way that will allow you to customize your Flip 3 completely the way you want.

Samsung has given consumers a brand new way of customizing their mobile phones, and they have brought the Bespoke experience to the mobile for the first time. Samsung wants to empower users so they can express themselves and create devices that they truly own.

Samsung and Maison Kitsuné Announce Special Edition Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2

“Today’s customers are multi-faceted, and we believe their technology should reflect their unique lifestyles,” said Stephanie Choi, SVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most.”

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is a Great Step to Customize Your Smartphone

You can check out the images below.







The new Bespoke experience looks to help users express themselves. You are still getting the same great phone, but now you will customize your phone. Users will be able to customize their phones. Everything ranges from the phone's frame options of Black or Silver and the front and back colors of Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, or Black.

For those wondering, users can design and check out their Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition at Bespoke Edition on samsung.com. Bespoke Studio offers a fun and engaging experience with previews and ways of downloading the phone's images to know what your phone is going to look like.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Edition will be available in Korea, the U.S., the UK, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia starting October 20th. Samsung has commented that they are planning on more Bespoke edition devices across the entire Galaxy ecosystem. So, I am looking forward to what Samsung has in stores for us.