Sale Goes Live on the 6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp ($44.99)

Murk Rizwan
Aug 31, 2022

6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp is an amazing mini charging station for clutter-free charging. You do not need four wires as this product enables you to charge your 4 devices using just one cable. It will save your space and keep you more organized as well.

This Mini Magnetic Charge Station also functions as a bedside lamp! Now on sale for a limited time, you can get it for only $44.99. Some of its top features include:

  • Space-saving: Charge all your smart devices elegantly in one mini station while reducing cord clutter
  • Charge 4 devices simultaneously: 3 wireless charging spots + 1 USB port
  • Magnetic floating stand: Magnetically snap and hold your phone in both portrait and landscape mode for video playback, FaceTiming, and more
  • MagSafe compatible: Wirelessly charge your iPhone 12 and 13 Series w/ magnetic auto-alignment
  • Qi-charging compatible: Wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible phones and Bluetooth earbuds (up to 15W)
  • Apple watch stand: Charge Apple Watch Series 1-7
  • USB-A port: Power your tablet, extra phone, and other devices via cable
  • Night lamp function: Built with bedside lamp with 2 dimmable brightness levels
  • MagSafe metal ring: Adapts to non-MagSafe phone cases or phones w/ Qi wireless charging function

Specs 6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp

  • Color: Black
  • Material: abs
  • Dimensions: 3.7"H x 4.9"L x 3.3"W
  • Weight: 6.34oz
  • Input: 9V/2A 9V/3A
  • Output: 15W/10W/7.5W/5W/2W
  • Interface: Type-C, USB-A
  • Manufacturer’s 90-day warranty
  • Universal Compatibility: MagSafe, Qi-Wireless
  • MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Charging Spot
    • iPhone 12 and 13 Series
    • Phones w/ wireless charging function
    • MagSafe compatible case or accessories
  • Apple Watch charging stand: Apple Watch Series 1-7
  • Qi-Wireless Charging Spot: Any Bluetooth earbuds with wireless charging function

This kit Includes: 6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp (Black), MagSafe Metal Ring, Type-C to USB Cable, Instruction Manual

You can buy a 6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp for only $44.99 original price was $69.99. For further details, check the link.

