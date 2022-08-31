Sale Goes Live on the 6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp ($44.99)

6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp is an amazing mini charging station for clutter-free charging. You do not need four wires as this product enables you to charge your 4 devices using just one cable. It will save your space and keep you more organized as well.

This Mini Magnetic Charge Station also functions as a bedside lamp! Now on sale for a limited time, you can get it for only $44.99. Some of its top features include:

Space-saving: Charge all your smart devices elegantly in one mini station while reducing cord clutter

Charge all your smart devices elegantly in one mini station while reducing cord clutter Charge 4 devices simultaneously: 3 wireless charging spots + 1 USB port

3 wireless charging spots + 1 USB port Magnetic floating stand: Magnetically snap and hold your phone in both portrait and landscape mode for video playback, FaceTiming, and more

Magnetically snap and hold your phone in both portrait and landscape mode for video playback, FaceTiming, and more MagSafe compatible: Wirelessly charge your iPhone 12 and 13 Series w/ magnetic auto-alignment

Wirelessly charge your iPhone 12 and 13 Series w/ magnetic auto-alignment Qi-charging compatible: Wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible phones and Bluetooth earbuds (up to 15W)

Wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible phones and Bluetooth earbuds (up to 15W) Apple watch stand: Charge Apple Watch Series 1-7

Charge Apple Watch Series 1-7 USB-A port: Power your tablet, extra phone, and other devices via cable

Power your tablet, extra phone, and other devices via cable Night lamp function: Built with bedside lamp with 2 dimmable brightness levels

Built with bedside lamp with 2 dimmable brightness levels MagSafe metal ring: Adapts to non-MagSafe phone cases or phones w/ Qi wireless charging function

Specs 6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp

Color: Black

Material: abs

Dimensions: 3.7"H x 4.9"L x 3.3"W

Weight: 6.34oz

Input: 9V/2A 9V/3A

Output: 15W/10W/7.5W/5W/2W

Interface: Type-C, USB-A

Manufacturer’s 90-day warranty

Universal Compatibility: MagSafe, Qi-Wireless

MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Charging Spot iPhone 12 and 13 Series Phones w/ wireless charging function MagSafe compatible case or accessories



Apple Watch charging stand: Apple Watch Series 1-7

Qi-Wireless Charging Spot: Any Bluetooth earbuds with wireless charging function

This kit Includes: 6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp (Black), MagSafe Metal Ring, Type-C to USB Cable, Instruction Manual

You can buy a 6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp for only $44.99 original price was $69.99. For further details, check the link.