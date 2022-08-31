Sale Goes Live on the 6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp ($44.99)

6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp is an amazing mini charging station for clutter-free charging. You do not need four wires as this product enables you to charge your 4 devices using just one cable. It will save your space and keep you more organized as well.
This Mini Magnetic Charge Station also functions as a bedside lamp! Now on sale for a limited time, you can get it for only $44.99. Some of its top features include:
- Space-saving: Charge all your smart devices elegantly in one mini station while reducing cord clutter
- Charge 4 devices simultaneously: 3 wireless charging spots + 1 USB port
- Magnetic floating stand: Magnetically snap and hold your phone in both portrait and landscape mode for video playback, FaceTiming, and more
- MagSafe compatible: Wirelessly charge your iPhone 12 and 13 Series w/ magnetic auto-alignment
- Qi-charging compatible: Wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible phones and Bluetooth earbuds (up to 15W)
- Apple watch stand: Charge Apple Watch Series 1-7
- USB-A port: Power your tablet, extra phone, and other devices via cable
- Night lamp function: Built with bedside lamp with 2 dimmable brightness levels
- MagSafe metal ring: Adapts to non-MagSafe phone cases or phones w/ Qi wireless charging function
Specs 6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp
- Color: Black
- Material: abs
- Dimensions: 3.7"H x 4.9"L x 3.3"W
- Weight: 6.34oz
- Input: 9V/2A 9V/3A
- Output: 15W/10W/7.5W/5W/2W
- Interface: Type-C, USB-A
- Manufacturer’s 90-day warranty
- Universal Compatibility: MagSafe, Qi-Wireless
- MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Charging Spot
- iPhone 12 and 13 Series
- Phones w/ wireless charging function
- MagSafe compatible case or accessories
- Apple Watch charging stand: Apple Watch Series 1-7
- Qi-Wireless Charging Spot: Any Bluetooth earbuds with wireless charging function
This kit Includes: 6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp (Black), MagSafe Metal Ring, Type-C to USB Cable, Instruction Manual
You can buy a 6-in-1 Magstand Mini Magnetic Charge Station + Bedside Lamp for only $44.99 original price was $69.99. For further details, check the link.
