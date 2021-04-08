SaGa Frontier Remastered New Trailer Highlights New Features and More

A new SaGa Frontier Remastered trailer has been shared online today, showcasing many of the new features introduced in the remaster.

The game's launch trailer which is almost 8 minutes long provides a very good overview of the original game's features as well, so it is a very good watch for those who never had the chance to play it when it released on the first PlayStation back in 1998.

SaGa Frontier Remastered will be among the most unique Japanese role-playing games released this year. The remaster will include all the content seen in the original as well as enhanced visuals, a new playable character, gameplay tweaks, and much more.

The team of eight have returned – now with Fuse added as a playable character!

Choose your favorite character and embark on your own unique journey. Each of the eight characters have different goals and endings. Your choices will affect how events unfold using the Free-Form Scenario System. This in-depth system will allow you to manipulate and expand a story all your own. Challenge yourself in nail-biting battles by using “glimmer” as well as learning new skills such as the ability to fire consecutive special attacks from multiple team members With beautiful graphics, as well as the addition of new events and features, SaGa Frontier Remastered is an experience not to be missed!

SaGa Frontier Remastered launches on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android on April 15th worldwide.