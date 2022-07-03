RWBY Arrowfell Announced; Will be Available This Fall

RWBY is a franchise that’s been pushed very hard by its current owners, Rooster Teeth Animation. The likes of Ruby Rose and company have appeared in video games before, like BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle as playable characters, and through several other games like the recently announced Paladins crossover pass with RWBY.

Today isn’t a crossover or anything like that. Moreover, it’s a RWBY video game itself, named RWBY: Arrowfell, announced at RTX Austin 2022 and developed by WayForward. It’s a side-scrolling action game, featuring an in-continuity storyline taking place after the events of RWBY: Volume 7. The game has a new trailer to go with it as well.

In the trailer, you can see that the game follows a side-scrolling action format, and you’re able to switch between Ruby, Blake, Yang, and Weiss at any given time in combat or during platforming. Each of their Semblances has gameplay ramifications as well, being utilized to solve puzzles in the environment aside from pure combat usage.

For instance, Ruby’s Petal Burst lets her dash to distant platforms or avoid damage from enemies. Blake’s Shadows can attack in tandem with her and be utilized in puzzles requiring more than one character, Weiss’s Glyphs are for platforming purposes and attacking enemies below them, and Yang uses her Semblance, Burn, to damage surrounding enemies or destroy obstacles. Combining these Semblances will make solving the more complex puzzles easier, too.

To go along with the game, a lot of RWBY’s voice cast reprises their roles for the respective characters, along with appearances from other characters like General Ironwood and Team BRIR. Other features include broadcast-quality cutscenes, atmospheric soundtrack by Dale North, and the game’s new theme, performed by Casey Lee Williams.

As for the game’s release date, a window was confirmed, being in the Fall of 2022. We’ll continue to update as more information is released. RWBY: Arrowfell will be released in the Fall of 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.