Rumored FFVII Remake Delay of Physical Copies Is Due to Amazon’s New Shipment Policies Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The rumored FFVII Remake delay of physical copies is due to Amazon’s new shipment policies amid the Coronavirus crisis.

Numerous fans who have pre-ordered the highly-anticipated remake through Amazon have received e-mails that the title has been delayed. No new delivery date has been provided by Amazon. This had many being anxious for another delay, but as it turns out, this isn’t the case.

Yesterday, Amazon announced that it would be suspending shipments of all nonessential products to its warehouses to deal with the increased workloads following the coronavirus outbreak. As many people are now bound to their homes due to measures against COVID-19, the retailer has witnessed a significant increase in orders. “We are seeing increased online shopping, and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock”, Amazon wrote in an e-mail obtained by Business Insider. “With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritizing household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centers so that we can more quickly receive, restock, and deliver these products to customers.”

“For products other than these, we have temporarily disabled shipment creation. We are taking a similar approach with retail vendors.”

According to Amazon, it will be prioritizing medical supplies, household staples, and other high-demand products to its warehouses until April 5.

In other words – Amazon won’t be shipping physical copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake until the 5th of April. With Square Enix’s remake launching globally on April 10, chances are that some will be receiving their physical copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake somewhat later. In a new tweet from Amazon, however, the retailer has said that the game is still slated for a release on April 10th. Unfortunately, Amazon didn’t mention a guaranteed delivery date for the game.

“Some of our customers may have received a message that states that the Release Date has changed on Final Fantasy VII Remake”, the tweet from Amazon Games reads. “The Release Date is still slated for April 10th, 2020.”

FFVII Remake was initially slated for a global release on March 3, but was later delayed into April for further polishing. The game will be exclusive to PS4 for a one-year period.