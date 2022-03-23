Rumor: iPhone 15 Pro to Feature In-Display Face ID System From Samsung

Apple will announce its forthcoming flagship iPhone 14 series later this year with a boatload of new features and design variations. We have previously reported that the iPhone 14 Pro models will boast a dual cutout display design to house the Face ID components as well as the camera. While under-display Face ID is part of the wishlist, it will not make a debut this year. A new report suggests that Apple will introduce in-display Face ID with the iPhone 15 Pro models.

In-Display Face ID Could Debut With the iPhone 15 Pro Lineup, But Samsung Will Use it First on the Galaxy Fold Series

According to sources mentioned by the Korean website The Elec, Apple will introduce in-display Face ID with iPhone 15 Pro models. Moroever, the display will be developed by Samsung that bolsters the use of under-panel camera technology. Apple will potentially use the technology to hide Face ID components under the display with the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple is looking to hide Face ID components under the display on the iPhone 15 Pro models which means that the device will only feature a single circular cutout for the camera. Samsung's display technology will hide the Face ID sensors under the display much like how the company implements it on its Galaxy Z Fold 3. The report suggests that the pixel density will be lower above the Face ID sensors compared to the rest of the panel. We have seen that the move demotes the quality of photos taken from the camera. However, Apple could set appropriate computational algorithms in place to minimize the impact of the in-display module.

We are not yet familiar with the way Apple will implement the technology under the display or if it would have an impact on its effectiveness. Samsung is working on the technology in collaboration with Canada's OTI Lumionics. The report also cites that Samsung will first use the in-display sensor technology on its Galaxy Fold lineup and then pass it on to the iPhone.

Rumors of an in-display Face ID sensor for the iPhone have surfaced for a while now and there are no concrete details when Apple might see fit to bring it to light. Nonetheless, we will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around for more details.

What are your thoughts on in-display Face ID for the next year's iPhone 15 Pro models? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.