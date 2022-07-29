RUMOR: Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Release Date Leaked

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is a new entry in the longstanding SUpermassive Games series. This game will see a group of filmmakers facing gruesome challenges before realizing that there's much more at stake than their viewing figures. The game's release date has remained unannounced but that might have changed if a recent leak is anything to go by.

The leak in question comes from Twitter user @ALumia_Italia. This leaker is known for leaking the release date for Skull & Bones all the way back in June. This Twitter account is also responsible for posting reliable mines and updates from the Microsoft Store. According to the leaker, the next entry in the Dark Pictures Anthology series will be available on November 30.



NAMCO - THE DARK PICTURES ANTHOLOGY: THE DEVIL IN ME | Release Date: November 30 pic.twitter.com/fiI2N3Wxqx — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) July 29, 2022

Unfortunately, no word on which platforms this game will be released on has been confirmed as of yet. The game could very well be a multiplatform game that'd be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, much like The House of Ashes. However, it also could be a next-gen exclusive title that would only be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

All that we can tell for certain is that The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is going to be the anthology's most bloodcurdling story yet. Each of your choices will again determine who lives and dies in this game's story. Players will be forced to watch as the unfortunate crew falls prey to a host who is observing their every move.

This is a great time as ever to remind our readers that even reliable leakers can be wrong or post outdated information. As such, it's important to reiterate that this information should be regarded as a rumor and not an official confirmation of the release date for The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me.