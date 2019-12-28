Rosewill’s Cullinan Mid Tower Gaming PC Case is Currently 50% Off!

Rosewill Cullinan MX PC case offers a fantastic design, which is designed around three-sided tempered glass panels, allowing for this PC case to stand out among the crowd. The incredible features that this case offers along with it being just $64.99 on Newegg makes this case a tremendous deal!

Rosewill Cullinan MX-Blue PC case is currently on sale at Newegg, taking 50% off the usual price of $129.99

The features of this case are fantastic, like:

3-Sided Tempered Glass This design allows all of your gaming hardware to be on display, by having both sides be housed with tempered glass panels and have the front tempered glass panel enabling the LEDs to be on full display.

Excellent Airflow These fans are pre-installed with four 120 mm blue LED cooling fans. This allows for amazingly adequate cooling for most PC components. Three 120 mm fans are located at the front, which is shown off by the cases tempered glass front panel, with one 120 mm fan located in the back as an exhaust.



Cooling Water Cooling support The Radiator support on this case is fantastic, offering the ability to mount a 240 / 350 mm radiator in the front, a 240 / 280 mm radiator can be supported on the top of the case. In contrast, a 120 mm radiator can be mounted on the back. Air Cooling support Besides the four pre-installed fans, this case offers support to another two 120 mm fans on the top of the case.

Additional Features Dust Filters There are many different dust filters included with this case, there is a top, front, and PSU dust filter ensuring that little to no dust can get into your system! Extra Ventilation To allow for the fantastic airflow that this case offers, there are extra ventilation hoes located form the PSU shroud. Additional Storage options This case offers the ability to install up to up to two HDD or SSDs into the drive cages, with a further two SSD located on the back from the SSD drive slots.



With this case costing just $64.99, which is half of the initial price of $129.99, on top of that already fantastic discount, the case also has a $15 off promo code of 2YRENDCL43 currently. With the promo code, this case is just $49.99.