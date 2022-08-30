Menu
Rocksmith+ Comes to PC on September 6; will Start with 5,000+ Songs

Ule Lopez
Aug 30, 2022
Rocksmith

Rocksmith+ was originally announced back in June of last year. Ubisoft’s guitar-centric service at the time aimed to teach people how to play electric, bass, and acoustic guitars through various songs and exercises. This new game/service is also a sequel to the original 2011 release on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PCs.

Rocksmith+ will be a subscription service with various packages separated by time brackets. If you want to pay for the service every month, you’ll have to spend $12.99. Three months will cost about $34.99, and a full year will set you back about $84.99.

There’s an additional incentive for players returning from the closed betas or Rocksmith 2014. If you’ve purchased a three-month or twelve-month subscription and have played either the Rocksmith+ beta or Rocksmith 2014, you’ll receive an additional month (for the three-month plan) or an additional three months (for the twelve-month plan) completely free of charge.

Your mobile phone can also take part in the action; using the Rocksmith+ Connect app, you can use your phone as a stand-in microphone that records your guitar and bass playing, providing real-time feedback, along with more features to come in the future. This application will work with acoustic or electric instruments played through an amp, or they can use the Rocksmith Real Tone cable (sold separately) to connect their instruments.

Rocksmith+ also had its release date announced today. The game will launch next week, exclusively on PC via Ubisoft Connect, on September 6th, 2022. With an ever-expanding library of over 5,000 songs, players can access tons of study material upon downloading the game. There’s also a special offer from Ubisoft going on right now.

Ubisoft Store customers can enter a contest where the winner can win a signature Gibson or Epiphone-brand guitar, and entry is open right now. This contest lasts until launch day (September 6th), and for more details and rules, you can visit the contest page here. Rocksmith+ launches on September 6th for PC via Ubisoft Connect.

