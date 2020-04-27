Rezi Resume Software Pro Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A Massive Discount For A Couple Of Days

Do you know that many times when you apply for a job, your resume isn’t even seen by the employers? This isn’t a small percentage, 75% of the times your resume isn’t even part of the HR process. That is because the ATS (application tracking system) automatically rejects the resume if it isn’t satisfying certain criteria. Wccftech is here to help you with this and we are offering a limited time discount offer on the Rezi Resume Software Pro Lifetime Subscription. The offer will expire in a couple of days, so avail it right away.

Rezi Résumé Software Pro Lifetime Subscription features

Most organizations use an ATS to manage the hiring process. Very often when you upload your resume on the company portal, the ATS is not able to read your resume as it includes tables, charts, graphics, lack keywords etc. Some ATS even reject PDF documents. Surprised aren’t you? So, if you were wondering why you didn’t get the call, then I recommend you read up more on the ATS resume and get this discount deal to help you create the perfect resume. Here are highlights of what the Rezi Resume Software Pro Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:

Build hirable résumés w/ hackable formats for every experience level

Get instant feedback on your résumé

Enjoy more interviews & successful job applications

Get quicker job interviews & offers

Use Rezi A.I. to extract keywords from job descriptions and optimize your résumé

System Requirements

Web App works best on Google Chrome

Language options for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows: English

Important Details

Unlimited Resumes

Unlimited Cover Letters

PDF + DOCX Download

Rezi Content Analysis Tools

1 Free Review Per Month

Length of access: lifetime

This plan is only available to new users

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Access options: desktop & mobile

Updates included

Original Price Rezi Resume Software Pro Lifetime Subscription: $540

Wccftech Discount Price Rezi Resume Software Pro Lifetime Subscription: $29