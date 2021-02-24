Returnal’s Latest Trailer Lays On the Atmosphere and Horror Vibes

Housemarque’s new PS5-exclusive game Returnal has been described as a horror-action roguelike, but thus far, the action part of the formula is all we’ve really been shown. Well, the latest Returnal trailer shifts things up a bit. We don’t see a single bullet fired -- instead the trailer focuses on the game’s atmosphere and horror vibes. We see main character Selene explore creepy alien environments, which shift before her eyes, going from desolate to snowy and even bringing up haunting images from her past. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Looks promising! It will be interesting to see what kind of horror-action balance Returnal ends up offering and how the game handles the shifting between realities. Haven’t been keeping up with Returnal? Here’s the game’s official description…

After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies. Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time. Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. From high stakes, bullet hell-fueled combat, to visceral twists and turns through stark and contrasting environments. You’ll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move. Designed for extreme replayability, the procedural world of Returnal invites you to dust yourself off in the face of defeat and take on new, evolving challenges with every rebirth.

Returnal arrives on PS5 on April 30.