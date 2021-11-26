Returnal Developer Housemarque is Teasing Something, and Fans are Hoping it’s DLC

Could Returnal be preparing for a return of its own? That’s certainly what fans are hoping, as Housemarque began teasing… something today. It all began earlier this morning with the following tweet, which immediately got PlayStation owners debating and theorizing.

Canadian Gaming Black Friday 2021: Deals on NHL 22, Far Cry 6, Switch Titles, and More

Even dedicated Returnal fans haven’t been able to pinpoint exactly where this image originates from, raising the possibility it’s a hint for something new. The “Atropos?” caption is also open to interpretation. Has the world Returnal is set on changed in some way? Or could we be going to a new location? Returnal narrative designer Eevi Korhonen then added fuel to the fire, saying they’d just filmed something “really amazing.”

We filmed something really amazing today. Hope we get to share more soon! https://t.co/BQVsCGMKFN — Your Everyday Eevil (@silliet) November 26, 2021

So, what could Housemarque be teasing? They have hinted in the past they’re working on DLC, so maybe it’s that. Or maybe it’s some sort of video or other ancillary content. With The Game Awards 2021 coming up next month, many are hoping we’ll find out then. Still haven’t given Returnal a try? Wccftech’s Kai Powell certainly praised the experience in his full review…

Returnal checks all of the boxes for what a best-in-class roguelike should aim for -- a gameplay loop that rewards the player for innovation and mastery, loot that can synergize to create some unstoppable character builds, and most importantly, weapons that simply feel right in the player's hands. Without a doubt, Returnal is one of the finest PlayStation 5 exclusives available in 2021 and those that are eager for the next great challenge can find plenty to look forward to when they take Selene's first steps onto the alien planet again and again.

Returnal is available now on PS5.