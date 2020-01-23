Rethink Files 2TB Cloud Storage + Organization Subscriptions Are Up For Limited Time Discounts – Avail Now

We live in a world where we depend a lot on our phone. Many of us work through our phone, whether it is managing your emails or managing data. File management isn’t an easy task and we are always on the lookout for ways to make our life easier. We need an ultimate file system that will make everything efficient and hence improves our work flow. Wccftech is offering amazing discounts on the subscriptions of Rethink Files 2TB Cloud Storage + Organization. The offers will expire pretty soon, so avail them right away.

Rethink Files 2TB Cloud Storage + Organization features

This Universal hub will ensure that no matter how many apps you use, you will always be up to date on your data. It offers a secure cloud storage for digital tools like OneDrive, Slack, Outlook etc. All your stored files will be encrypted with AES-256 bit encryption. Here are highlights of what the Rethink Files 2TB Cloud Storage + Organization has in store for you:

Get 2TB of secure AES 256-bit encrypted storage for any file

Keep track of the files you send & receive

Access files from all of your apps

Get rich previews for over 100 different file types

System Requirements

Internet connection

Important Details

Length of access: 3/5/10 years (depending on your subscription)

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Max number of devices: unlimited

Access options: desktop

Software version: v2

2TB cloud storage

Updates included

Offers like this don’t come by very often. So get the subscriptions and manage your files and your life like a pro. It is safe, secure, and affordable. You can continue using it for a number of years without worrying about renewing the subscription. Happy Shopping!

Original Price Rethink Files 2TB Cloud Storage + Organization:

3-years: $935.28 I 5-years: $1558.8 I 10-years: $3117.6

Wccftech Discount Price Rethink Files 2TB Cloud Storage + Organization:

3-years: $19 I 5-years: $29 I 10-years: $49