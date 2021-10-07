Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Trailer Packs Familiar Sights for Fans of the Games

Live-action reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has dropped its full trailer and it’s packed with familiar sights for fans of the games, along with all the cheesiness you’d expect. Welcome to Raccoon City director Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey at Night) has promised a more faithful adaptation than the Milla Jovovich flicks, and it seems he’s delivered. We get glimpses of the Spencer Mansion, the Raccoon City Police Department, and recreations of some iconic moments. Check the trailer out for yourself, below.

Well, as a diehard Resident Evil fan, consider me interested. I’m still not sure about the casting, and production looks kind of cheap, but it seems like the movie has been made with love and is actually aiming for real horror to some degree. I mean, hey, I watched every one of the Jovovich movies, so my standards and expectations aren’t that high. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City stars Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, and Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, with Donal Logue and Neal McDonough in additional roles. Here’s a quick official synopsis for the movie…

Returning to the origins of the massively popular Resident Evil franchise, fan and filmmaker Johannes Roberts brings the games to life for a whole new generation of fans. In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland...with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits theaters on December 3. What do you think? Will you be lining up for this latest slice of RE cinema?