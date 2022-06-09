Resident Evil Village Gets First New Online Streaming Gameplay Demo

A new Resident Evil Village online streaming demo is now available, allowing users to try out the game on PC and smartphones without having to install anything on their systems.

The demo, which can be played from this website, comes with very few requirements, such as a 10 Mbps or higher connection and a supported controller on iOS and Android. The online streaming demo is identical to that available on other platforms but without a time limit.

What are the recommended system settings? A high-speed internet connection that can handle HD video (10 Mbps or higher);

a device (PC, Mac, smartphone) that can handle HD video.

The game can also be played on browsers (Chrome/Safari (iOS only)). Compatible OS/Browsers: OS - Windows 10 - macOS 11 - Android 11 - iOS 14.3 or later Browsers - Windows/macOS/Android: Chrome latest ver. - iOS (iPhone/iPad): Safari What input devices are compatible with Resident Evil Village? The following input devices can be used: Windows/macOS/Android (USB & Bluetooth) - Keyboard & Mouse - PlayStation DUALSHOCK 4 - XBOX ONE Controller iOS (iPhone/iPad) (Bluetooth) - PlayStation DUALSHOCK 4 - XBOX ONE Controller

Resident Evil Village was released last year on PC and consoles, and it is among the finest horror games released in recent times, as highlighted by Nathan in his review.

Resident Evil Village is a wild, thrilling ride across seemingly every horror genre and idea that happened to pass through the mad minds at Capcom. Not every aspect of the game is perfect, but its highs are very high and solid core mechanics and excellent presentation hold the grisly patchwork together. You may survive Resident Evil Village, but your thoughts will linger there long after you’ve escaped.

Resident Evil Village is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. Additional content is in development for the game, but it has yet to be detailed.