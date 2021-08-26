Resident Evil Village August 24th PC Patch Test Confirms Major Issues Have yet to Be Fixed

A new Resident Evil Village PC patch is now live, but it doesn't seem to bring any major performance improvement.

Sholva took a good look at the August 24th patch, highlighting in their test video how the patch also fails to address some of the game's critical issues, like the memory leak issues, VRAM-related issues, and more.

This new patch doesn’t really provide a significant performance boost over the August 10th update, and some issues are still present in the game, like the really bad Film Noise filter, poor Temporal AA (which we know it works and looks better in consoles for this game), and some memory leak / VRAM related issues. Particularly obvious, this memory issue, when switching Resolution Scale (AKA Image Quality) in game, my Rivatuner frame-time graph goes crazy, the faster I switch, the wonkiest it goes. Honestly, these are obvious issues, normally they do not affect the overall experience of the game, but sometimes the memory issue can kick-in in certain scenes if the settings are too high or aggressive or…if you start tinkering with the in game graphics settings too much.

The previous Resident Evil Village updates did introduce performance improvements, also thanks to the addition of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support, so it is disappointing to learn this update doesn't do a whole lot to make the PC version the one to get to have an optimal experience.

Resident Evil Village is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.