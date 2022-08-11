Resident Evil Series Villains Come Together in Scary Unreal Engine 5 Powered Video

The Resident Evil series features a lot of iconic villains, and seeing them all together would be a rather scary experience.

In a new short video powered by Unreal Engine 5 shared by TeaserPlay, Albert Wesker, Nemesis, Karl Heisenberg, Lady Dimitrescu, and others appear together for a reunion that looks quite frightening, thanks to the power of the latest version of the engine by Epic.

With CAPCOM using the excellent RE Engine for all its games since the launch of Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, it is unlikely that the Japanese publisher will shift to Unreal Engine 5 for the next entry in the series, but the video still gives a good idea on how a future entry in the series could look when it launches in a few years.

A few days ago, I was imagining what would happen if all the villains of the Resident Evil series came back to life in a dark cemetery and reunions with each other.

We can imagine such an idea as an DLC in Resident Evil 9. We decided to make this Cool and scary idea a reality with Unreal Engine 5 and share it with you

The latest entry in the popular survival horror series is Resident Evil Village, which is also one of the best, as highlighted by Nathan in his review:

Resident Evil Village is a wild, thrilling ride across seemingly every horror genre and idea that happened to pass through the mad minds at Capcom. Not every aspect of the game is perfect, but its highs are very high and solid core mechanics and excellent presentation hold the grisly patchwork together. You may survive Resident Evil Village, but your thoughts will linger there long after you’ve escaped.

Resident Evil Village is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Stadia. A new version of the game, the Gold Edition, will launch on October 28th.