Resident Evil First-Person Unofficial Remake Showcased in New Video
The original Resident Evil received a remake years ago, but it seems like this remake wasn't enough, as some fans set out to remake this remake as a first-person game like the latest main entries in the series.
Residence of Evil shared on their YouTube channel a new video that showcases a first-person remake powered by Unreal Engine 4. This remake, which has been developed by Moonglint, only features a portion of the game, but it does look quite good, considering it is a fan-made project.
This first-person Resident Evil remake isn't the only fan-made remake of the first entry in the series by Capcom, as there is another in development based on the fourth entry in the series, using its mechanics and assets.
The official Resident Evil remake is now available on PC and consoles worldwide.
In 1998 a special forces team is sent to investigate some bizarre murders on the outskirts of Raccoon City. Upon arriving they are attacked by a pack of blood-thirsty dogs and are forced to take cover in a nearby mansion. But the scent of death hangs heavy in the air. Supplies are scarce as they struggle to stay alive.
Graphics
- More detailed graphics that retain the horror.
- The environments come alive with detail thanks to resolution upgrades and non-static 3D models.
- Post-processing effects like Bloom filters, which were not easy to do at the time of the original release, have been added to make the HD graphics even more realistic.
- High-Resolution Environments - We've increased the resolution of the background environments by recreating them with a mix of high-res static images, plus animated 3D models.
Widescreen Support
- Widescreen (16:9) is supported, so players can experience a greater sense of immersion.
- In widescreen mode, the screen will scroll. The parts of the screen that get cut off on the top and bottom will scroll into view automatically depending on the character's position.
- You can switch the display mode during gameplay in real time.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter