Resident Evil First-Person Unofficial Remake Showcased in New Video

The original Resident Evil received a remake years ago, but it seems like this remake wasn't enough, as some fans set out to remake this remake as a first-person game like the latest main entries in the series.

Residence of Evil shared on their YouTube channel a new video that showcases a first-person remake powered by Unreal Engine 4. This remake, which has been developed by Moonglint, only features a portion of the game, but it does look quite good, considering it is a fan-made project.

This first-person Resident Evil remake isn't the only fan-made remake of the first entry in the series by Capcom, as there is another in development based on the fourth entry in the series, using its mechanics and assets.

The official Resident Evil remake is now available on PC and consoles worldwide.