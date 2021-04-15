The asymmetric multiplayer gorefest Dead by Daylight has steadily evolved into a museum of both movie and video game horror over the years, and today it was revealed the game will soon cross over with one of the biggest horror franchises in either medium – Resident Evil. We still don’t know much about the Dead by Daylight/Resident Evil collaboration, but developer Behaviour Interactive did post a quick teaser, which you can check out below.

Hmmm, interesting! No real hint as to who will be featured in the crossover, but I have a feeling some big bad BOWs like Mr. X and Nemesis might be showing up. Behaviour Interactive is promising to share more information about the Resident Evil team-up on May 25. Until then, this basic description is all we have…

With the asymmetrical horror game from Behaviour Interactive reaching its own 5-year milestone, a crossover event is coming soon that’s sure to hook fans of both Resident Evil and Dead by Daylight. The team at Behaviour Interactive will have more information on this collaboration coming soon. With Resident Evil set to arrive in the Entity’s Realm this summer, there’s never been a better time to step back into the Fog and sharpen your skills.

Dead by Daylight is currently in the midst of its “All-Kill” chapter, which introduces the K-pop-inspired killer The Trickster and record-producer-turned-survivor Yun-Jin Lee…

Ji-Woon Hak is better known to fans across the globe as The Trickster. Famed singer by day, calculating serial killer by night, The Trickster thirsts for notoriety above all, treating both his music and his murders as high art. He was beckoned into The Fog on the eve of his most gruesome performance with the promise of an eager audience and an endless encore. Yun-Jin Lee is a resilient and ambitious music producer who built her reputation on the success of her one and only client – The Trickster. Ignoring evidence of his true nature in favor of her career, Yun-Jin now stands to pay the ultimate price for her decision.

Dead by Daylight is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, Stadia, and mobile devices. The game’s Resident Evil chapter will kick off in June.