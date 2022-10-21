Menu
Company

Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake Is a ‘Maybe’, Given the Opportunity, Says Dev

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 21, 2022, 08:15 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake

Resident Evil Code Veronica was a unique installment for several reasons. It was the first game to be initially available on a non-PlayStation platform, launching on Sega's Dreamcast as a launch title in February 2000. It was also the first Resident Evil game to be set outside the United States of America, taking place in the remote Antarctica region. This choice allowed CAPCOM to make other changes to Resident Evil Code Veronica, ranging from a different art style that veered more towards European Gothic to a more mature storyline where protagonist Claire Redfield would be a tougher character, leaning on her previous experience of Resident Evil 2's Raccoon City events.

Upon release, Resident Evil Code Veronica was hailed as a masterpiece by critics, with 94/100 as the average Metacritic review score. However, the Sega Dreamcast quickly failed to gain traction in the console market dominated by Sony, so an expanded version titled Code Veronica X was released on PlayStation 2 in 2001. Eventually, the game landed on the Nintendo GameCube as part of the larger Resident Evil deal signed by CAPCOM. Ten years after the launch of Resident Evil Code Veronica X, CAPCOM released a high-definition remaster for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360; the latter version is also available on Xbox One via backward compatibility. However, the game never made it to PC (unless you count emulation, of course).

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Resident Evil 4 Remake New Comparison Video Highlights Darker Atmosphere, Improved Combat and More

Speaking to Noisy Pixel as part of a Resident Evil 4 Remake interview, CAPCOM producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi said the team is currently busy finishing that project. However, given the opportunity, he said a Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake would maybe be considered.

While far from a confirmation, it is a shred of hope that fans of this game may cling to. Given the success of the Resident Evil 2 Remake and the Resident Evil 3 Remake, and the upcoming release of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, it's fair to imagine CAPCOM to continue with the remakes. The only question is whether they will skip Resident Evil Code Veronica to get on with the fifth mainline installment or not. What would you prefer, Wccftech readers?

Products mentioned in this post

Resident Evil 2
USD 22
Resident Evil 3 Remake
USD 20
Resident Evil 4
USD 60

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order