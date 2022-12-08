Resident Evil 4 Remake Deluxe Edition Will Include Additional Costumes, Original Game’s Soundtrack Option and More

New details on the Resident Evil 4 Remake editions emerged online today, thanks to a reliable source.

According to Insider Gaming, the highly anticipated remake of the fourth entry in the series will get a Deluxe Edition alongside the standard one. The basic edition will include a copy of the game as well as three pre-order bonuses - the Attaché Case “Gold”, Charm “Handgun bullet” and a mini soundtrack.

The Resident Evil 4 remake Deluxe Edition will include plenty of extra goodies. Alongside the pre-order bonuses of the standard edition, the Deluxe Edition will include the Attaché Case “Classic” and Charm “Herb (Green)” as pre-order bonuses as well as the additional content of the Extra DLC, which include additional costumes for Leon and Ashley, special weapons and an undetailed BGM Change option that looks like will let players enjoy the remake with the original version's soundtrack.

Pre-Order bonuses:



・Attaché Case “Gold”

・Attaché Case “Classic”

・ Charm “Handgun bullet”

・Charm “Herb (Green)”

・Mini soundtrack

The Deluxe Edition is a great value bundle that includes the base game and the Extra DLC Pack.



【Extra DLC Pack Contents】

・Costume “Leon/Ashley Casual”

・Costume “Leon/Ashley Romantic”

・Costume & Filter “Leon HERO”

・Costume & Filter “Leon VILLAIN”

・Accessories “Leon Sunglasses (Sports)”

・ Special weapon “Sentinel Nine”

・ Special weapon “Skull Shaker”

・BGM Change “Original Ver.”

・Treasure Map “Expansion”

Resident Evil 4 remake launches on March 24th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Survival is just the beginning.

Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City.

Agent Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been sent to rescue the president's kidnapped daughter.

He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the locals.

And the curtain rises on this story of daring rescue and grueling horror where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect.

Featuring modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics,

Resident Evil 4 marks the rebirth of an industry juggernaut.

Relive the nightmare that revolutionized survival horror.