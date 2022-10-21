Resident Evil 4 Remake New Comparison Video Highlights Darker Atmosphere, Improved Combat and More

A new Resident Evil 4 remake comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the differences between the game's latest footage and the original release.

The video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, mainly highlights the darker atmosphere, compared to the original release, and improved combat that provides players with slightly more options.

The new extended Resident Evil 4 remake gameplay footage isn't the only thing that Capcom showed during yesterday's showcase. A new story trailer has also been shown, providing the first look at how characters like Ada and Ashley will look in the remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on March 24th, 2023.

“This time, the game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023, while preserving the essence of the original game. We aim to make Resident Evil 4 feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it. This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard.

Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Racoon City. Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is sent to rescue the kidnapped daughter of the president of the United States. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the villagers. And the curtain rises on this story of grueling survival horror and rescue.”