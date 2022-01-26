Resident Evil 4 HD Project 1.0 Final Trailer Provides New Look At The Included Visual Improvements

A new Resident Evil 4 HD Project version 1.0 trailer has been shared online, showcasing the many visual improvements included in the modding project that's finally releasing next week.

The new trailer, shared on YouTube by developer Albert Marin, showcases the improvements featured in the main campaign as well as in Mercenaries Mode. You can check out the new trailer below.

Resident Evil 4 HD Project isn't just going to include visual improvements, as the project aims to make the game more enjoyable to play with a number of very welcome tweaks.

When running in 60 FPS, some QTEs require extremely fast button presses to work. This gets even worse in Professional difficulty, making it seem almost impossible to survive the minecart and the statue bridge QTEs. This fix makes QTEs that involve rapid button presses much more forgiving.

Key bindings for flipping items in the inventory screen when using keyboard and mouse. Normally, you can only rotate them with the keyboard, not flip them. Flipping was possible in the old PC port and is possible using a controller.

Key bindings for QTE keys when playing with keyboard and mouse. Unlike the “official” way of rebinding keys through , this option also changes the on-screen prompt to properly match the selected key.

Makes the game use the memcpy function instead of MemorySwap, possibly resulting in some slight performance improvement.

More information on the Resident Evil 4 HD Project can be found on its official website. The mod will release on February 2nd.