Resident Evil 3 Remake Demo Datamine Suggests a Nintendo Switch Port May Be Coming

Resident Evil 3 Remake is launching on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but it seems like it may also be released on Nintendo Switch down the line.

As reported by Rely On Horror, Modder Fluffy quack recently took a look at the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo code and discovered some interesting stuff related to a possible Nintendo Switch release. The Autosave notification in the code is followed by references to the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One but also Nintendo Switch. The demo's code also features a reference to the Nintendo Switch eShop.

At this point, it's difficult to say if Resident Evil 3 Remake will hit Nintendo Switch at some point. While it wouldn't make any sense to have a reference to the console in the game's code, RE3 Remake would have a hard time running properly on the Nintendo Switch without some serious tweaking. At the same time, developers managed to port games that most thought wouldn't run on the console properly like The Witcher 3 and Overwatch, so anything is possible.

Yesterday, it has been confirmed that it will be possible to complete knife-only runs in Resident Evil 3 Remake.

We're dealing with survival horror and everything is exhaustible. You run out of bullets. You run out of herbs. You run out of all the items you can use. So if you did run out of everything, what would you have? The knife. The director always wanted to make it so that you at least have your trusty knife. That’s always something you can rely on.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 3rd worldwide. We will keep you updated on a possible Nintendo Switch port as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.