Resident Evil 3 Remake May Release On Nintendo Switch As Cloud Version – Rumor

Resident Evil 3 Remake may be released on Nintendo Switch, but only as a cloud version.

Following the discovery of mentions of a Switch version inside the demo's code, analyst Daniel Ahmad revealed on his Twitter profile that Capcom has apparently no plans for a native version. The publisher, however, is exploring a cloud version.

No plans right now for a native version. But a cloud version for Switch is being explored.

Two years ago, Capcom released Resident Evil VII: Biohazard Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch in Japan. The Cloud Version is basically the PC version streamed to the console, so it can run at very high settings, bypassing the console's hardware limitations. Sadly, this version of the game never made it outside Japan, so it doesn't bode too well for a Resident Evil 3 Remake Cloud Version if it indeed gets released.

As already mentioned, Resident Evil 3 Remake received a playable demo last week, providing players a taste of the experience that will be released in a little over a week worldwide.

Experience a taste of this stunning re-imagining of Resident Evil 3. Play a section of the opening of the game, specially tuned for this demo, and get a glimpse of the tragedy that befalls Raccoon City. As if Jill’s battle was not daunting enough, Capcom also invites players to test their limits with a challenging Mr. Charlie scavenger hunt within the Raccoon City Demo. Twenty Mr. Charlie statues are strewn across Raccoon City; can you seek and destroy all of them with Nemesis hot on your heels? An on-screen counter will help players keep track of their acquired statues and a final count will be displayed upon the demo’s completion.

Resident Evil 3 Remake launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 3rd worldwide. We will keep you updated on a possible Nintendo Switch port as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.