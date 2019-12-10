Earlier this morning during Sony’s latest State of Play the much-anticipated Resident Evil 3 remake was finally revealed. While the debut RE3 trailer set the right tone and offered a good look at Jill Valentine’s new makeover, it didn’t provide any gameplay footage. Well, following the release of the trailer, Capcom dropped a Resident Evil 3 developer video, which includes some more detail about the game, and yes, a brief chunk of in-game footage.

We only see around 30 seconds of gameplay, but it’s pretty clear Resident Evil 3 is running on the same engine as the RE2 remake, with perhaps some updated lighting effects thrown in for good measure. You can check out the full Resident Evil 3 developer video below (the gameplay begins at around the 1:30 mark).

Meanwhile, we also have a bit more information about who’s actually developing Resident Evil 3. Unlike the RE2 remake, Capcom's core Resident Evil team won’t be the main developers of RE3 – the reins are being handed off to a new studio called M-Two Inc. According to Twitter user AestheticGamer, who’s leaked some legit RE details in the past, M-Two Inc. is a new “second-party” of sorts for Capcom. They’ll be backed up by Taipei-based developer NeoBards, who have worked on recent Devil May Cry and Onimusha HD re-releases, and K2, who have acted as a support studio on numerous Capcom titles.

I also can say this now, the "not Capcom Division 1" comment I made a long time ago everyone mistook for me saying it was outsourced, it's being made by M-Two, Inc., who is a new... second party studio for Capcom? This is their first game, but various ex-Capcom staff are working — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) December 10, 2019

at it. They are the primary devs of REmake 3, though Division 1 stepped in more after the success of REmake 2. Think of M-Two, Inc. like Retro Studios is to Nintendo. — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) December 10, 2019

The main Resident Evil team is still helping out with Resident Evil 3, but it seems like they’re focusing most of their energies on Resident Evil 8 at the moment.

Of course, Resident Evil 3 will launch with the requisite fancy Collector’s Edition – it will include a Jill statue, STARS item box replica, art book, soundtrack, and map. Oh, and the game, of course. The Collector's Edition will set you back $180. Those who pre-order will get classic costumes for both the main characters, so those incensed the new Jill wears pants can breathe easy. (Click the image below for full resolution).

Resident Evil 3 takes aim at PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on April 3, 2020.