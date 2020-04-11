Resident Evil 3 Remake DLC Is Unlikely; Larger Capcom Remake By M-Two May Be Revealed Soon – Rumor

Resident Evil 3 Remake is unlikely to receive DLC, as the development team has stopped working on the game a while back.

Dusk Golem, who has been revealing Resident Evil series information correctly in the past few weeks, said a few hours ago that DLC for Resident Evil 3 Remake is unlikely, as developer M-Two is working on another game.

Everyone keeps on asking me about RE3 DLC. The honest answer is - I don't know. That said, I find it incredibly unlikely as to my knowledge work stopped on RE3 some time ago. M-Two are already working on another game. Resistance has some updates coming up if interested in that.

This new game is said to be a remake of another major Capcom game that has yet to be revealed. According to Dusk Golem, this game is going to be revealed soon. The release, however, is around two years away.

You'll find out very soon, though I think it's a bad time for it to be revealed and it's still something like two years out from release. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 11, 2020

Earlier this week, Capcom launched a survey asking players if they would purchase another remake, suggesting that the publisher may still be evaluating developing another Resident Evil series remake. Of the game following Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil: Code Veronica is the one that deserves a remake the most, as Resident Evil 4 aged incredibly well and it is still considered as the highest point in the series.

Resident Evil 3 Remake has been released last week on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game is one of the best action-oriented entries in the series but fails to be a masterpiece due to its short length and a few other issues.

Resident Evil 3 is the franchise’s best action-driven entry since the glory days of Resident Evil 4. A beautifully-balanced combination of white-knuckle mayhem and satisfying old-school tension, Resident Evil 3 is compulsively-munchable popcorn entertainment that, unfortunately, disappears all too quickly. If you’re looking for value, there are certainly meatier games out there, but few that will leave you licking your fingers as happily as this one.