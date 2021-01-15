Report: Future MacBook Pro to Feature Improved Displays and Faster Charging Through MagSafe

We recently heard from Ming-Chi Kuo regarding the upcoming changes Apple has in effect for the MacBook lineup. However, everything is yet to be seen as numerous reports keep pouring in. Mark Gurman shared his insights on the next-generation MacBook Pro models in a new report, highlighting details that somewhat corroborate Kuo's anticipations but also different in some regard.

Next-Generation MacBook Pro Models to Feature Better Display Technology, Faster Charging Through MagSafe, Apple Silicon WIth Improved Performance

As mention earlier, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg shared his fair share of details about the next-gen MacBook Pro models. To begin with, Gurman shared that the MagSafe technology will make a return to the MacBook Pro. He indicated that the implementation will be pretty similar to what we have seen in the past. Kuo also speculated the incarnation of the MagSafe charging on Mac notebooks but what differs between the two reports is that Gurman states the shift will allow for faster-charging speeds.

In addition to this, the new MacBook Po models will continue to support USB-C. There will be a total of four USB-C ports on future MacBooks, two on each side. However, the charging and port selection is not all that's coming in future iterations. The company is also working on an improved display technology that will offer "brighter, higher-contrast panels." We presume if the report is pointing towards the inclusion of mini-LED displays which have been in the news for quite some time.

In terms of performance, Bloomberg report coins that the next-generation MacBook Pro models will boast Apple Silicon that will offer better performance compared to Apple's first batch of Apple Silicon Macs, housing the M1. As for design, Bloomberg's report states that the company will implement a design similar to the current models with minor changes. However, Ming-Chi Kuo differs in this regard as he points to an iPhone 12-like design with flat edges.

Lastly, Gurman states that Apple has tested variants of the MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar. However, Kuo seems persistent on the fact that Apple will be doing away with it in the future. Apple does have plans for a redesigned MacBook Air, as per Gurman but the models would not see daylight until long after the 'Pro' variants have been launched.

That's all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the upcoming MacBook Pro models as soon as we have a word, As for now, share your insights with us in the comments section below.