Reliable Analyst Shares Final Predictions for Apple’s Upcoming iPhone SE 3

Apple is scheduled to host its highly anticipated Spring event on March 8. The company sent out invites for its 'Peek Performance' event earlier this week and we are expecting a wide range of products. One of the most hyped-up products to launch at the event is the iPhone SE 3. Unfortunately, past rumors suggest that the device will keep the existing design and only come with a faster chipset and 5G connectivity. Now, a reliable analyst has shared what we can expect from the iPhone SE 3.

Analyst Shares "Predictions" For iPhone SE 3 - Check Out What You Should Expect

Ming-Chi Kuo has shared his "predictions" or what he expects from the iPhone SE 3. He corroborated past rumors, suggesting that the iPhone SE 3 will feature the same design as the current iPhone SE 2. However, the device will be upgraded with the latest A15 Bionic chip that comes with the iPhone 13 series. This will allow the device to feature 5G connectivity.

Other than this, Ming-Chi Kuo also believes that the iPhone SE 3 will feature a new 256GB storage variant. This also means that the iPhone SE 3's 5G capabilities will feature mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity. While the design will be the same, Kuo also predicts that Apple will offer the same While, Black, and Red color option. If Apple is looking to adopt the same design, it could offer new Spring colors that the audience would see differently.

Some predictions for the coming new iPhone SE:

1. Mass production in Mar'22.

2. Estimated shipments of 25-30 mn units in 2022.

3. Storage: 64/128/256GB.

4. A15 & 5G support (mmW & Sub-6 GHz).

5. Casing: white, black, and red.

6. Similar form factor design to current SE. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 4, 2022

Take note that Kuo does not mention if the camera will improve on the iPhone SE 3. He mentions that mass production of the device will begin this month and Apple is expecting to sell 25 to 30 million units this year. The iPhone SE 3 will carry the same design as the iPhone 6 that launched way back in September of 2014.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share tour valuable insights with us in the comments section below.