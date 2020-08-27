RedMagic 5S – 5G Gaming Phone With Liquid Cooling And 144Hz Display

Nubia has announced the global roll-out of its RedMagic 5S gaming smartphone. The phone is now available for pre-order globally and features Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G networking, a 144Hz 6.65-inch AMOLED display, blazing-fast UFS 3.1 storage, and LPDDR5 RAM, shoulder triggers and more.

I have been using the Nubia Red Magic 5S for a few days now and my early impressions have been positive. This phone is the literal definition of a beast. It's fast, smooth and the high refresh rate makes it a joy to use. I'm working on the full review but for now, here are some early unboxing photos of the phone.

Here is a summary of the features available in the Red Magic 5S. Nubia has thrown just about every high-end feature in this list, that you can come up for a smartphone.

144Hz Refresh Rate 6.65″ AMOLED Display

Triple camera setup with 64MP lens, 8MP wide lens, and 2MP macro lens. 8MP camera in the front.

ICE 4.0 Active Liquid-Cooling with Turbo Fan

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Dual Mode 5G

UFS 3.1 Storage + LPDDR5 RAM: Up to 12GB + 256GB

320Hz Shoulder Triggers to get a controller-like experience

Stereo speakers with DTS:X

Improved Game Space software for Gaming Optimization

Android 10 (update for Android 11 will be available soon)

4,500 mAh battery with 55W charging

Optional Ice Dock for additional cooling (available for 44.90 USD)





















The phone is available for pre-order now for a price of $579, while it will go sale on September 2. It is available in two colors: Sonic Silver (128GB storage + 8GB RAM) and Pulse (256GB storage + 12GB RAM). The higher-end model will cost $649.

Red Magic 5S will be available in the following countries:

North America - USA and Canada

Europe - Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom

REST OF THE WORLD - Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Macao, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates

You can pre-order now from Red Magic's official website.

If you have any questions on the phone, let us know and we will try to answer them in the full review.