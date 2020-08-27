RedMagic 5S – 5G Gaming Phone With Liquid Cooling And 144Hz Display
Nubia has announced the global roll-out of its RedMagic 5S gaming smartphone. The phone is now available for pre-order globally and features Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G networking, a 144Hz 6.65-inch AMOLED display, blazing-fast UFS 3.1 storage, and LPDDR5 RAM, shoulder triggers and more.
I have been using the Nubia Red Magic 5S for a few days now and my early impressions have been positive. This phone is the literal definition of a beast. It's fast, smooth and the high refresh rate makes it a joy to use. I'm working on the full review but for now, here are some early unboxing photos of the phone.
Here is a summary of the features available in the Red Magic 5S. Nubia has thrown just about every high-end feature in this list, that you can come up for a smartphone.
- 144Hz Refresh Rate 6.65″ AMOLED Display
- Triple camera setup with 64MP lens, 8MP wide lens, and 2MP macro lens. 8MP camera in the front.
- ICE 4.0 Active Liquid-Cooling with Turbo Fan
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Dual Mode 5G
- UFS 3.1 Storage + LPDDR5 RAM: Up to 12GB + 256GB
- 320Hz Shoulder Triggers to get a controller-like experience
- Stereo speakers with DTS:X
- Improved Game Space software for Gaming Optimization
- Android 10 (update for Android 11 will be available soon)
- 4,500 mAh battery with 55W charging
- Optional Ice Dock for additional cooling (available for 44.90 USD)
The phone is available for pre-order now for a price of $579, while it will go sale on September 2. It is available in two colors: Sonic Silver (128GB storage + 8GB RAM) and Pulse (256GB storage + 12GB RAM). The higher-end model will cost $649.
Red Magic 5S will be available in the following countries:
North America - USA and Canada
Europe - Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom
REST OF THE WORLD - Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Macao, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates
You can pre-order now from Red Magic's official website.
If you have any questions on the phone, let us know and we will try to answer them in the full review.
