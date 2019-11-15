Red Dead Redemption 2 Script Hook Will Open The Way For Some Massive Modding; Native Trainer Also Released

Red Dead Redemption 2 has only been available for less than a month on PC, and the mods currently available for the game don't change things up too much. This, however, is about to change.

Alexander Blade has now released the Red Dead Redemption 2 Script Hook, a library that allows script native functions in custom .asi plugins. Alexander's Blade Grand Theft Auto V Script Hook has been used for most major mods released for the game, so we should expect the same thing happening for Red Dead Redemption 2.

The Script Hook also comes with a trainer that allows players to see the whole map, unlock unlimited horse stamina, spawn Legendary Animals and so on. The Script Hook and trainer close when starting Red Dead Online, so players should be safe from bans and other penalties.

Script Hook RDR 2 is the library that allows to use RDR 2 script native functions in custom *.asi plugins. Note that it doesn't work in RDR Online, script hook closes RDR 2 when player goes in multiplayer, see details in the readme. This distrib also includes the latest Asi Loader and Native Trainer. Concept

The main concept is that compiled script plugins depend only on ScriptHookRDR2.dll, so when the game updates the only thing that user must do in order to make scripts working again is to update script hook runtime (i.e. ScriptHookRDR2.dll).

The RDR2 Script Hook can be downloaded by going here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide.