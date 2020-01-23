Red Dead Redemption 2 Digital Sales More Than Doubled Following Steam Release

Red Dead Redemption 2 sales have received a significant boost following its Steam release.

According to SuperData's latest report on the digital games market, Red Dead Redemption 2 sales have more than doubled following the game's Steam release. SuperData highlights how the announced exclusivity window on PC prompted many to just wait for the Steam release, instead of purchasing the game on the Epic Games Store.

Digital unit sales more than doubled from 406K in November to 1.0M in December. The game became available on Steam on December 5, one month after releasing elsewhere including the Epic Games Store and Rockstar Games Launcher. This brief exclusivity window was advertised in advance, so many players simply waited a short period to play the game on their preferred launcher.

Interestingly enough, another Rockstar Games developed title released a while back is continuing to do well. December 2019 was Grand Theft Auto V's best month since December 2017, as the game earned $84.7M across console and PC.

The game earned $84.7M across Console and PC as discounts drove downloads. Additionally, the release of the Diamond Casino Heist content update, a follow up to the highly successful July 2019 Diamond Casino and Resort update, resulted in increased spending on premium currency.

Last month, SuperData confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 was not selling well on the Epic Games Store. Steam sales weren't great at launch either, but it seems like things picked up since.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game is among the finest open-world games released in recent years.

Red Dead Redemption 2 may not be perfect, but its minor shortcomings are like tiny blemishes on a stunningly beautiful face. In a way, they only serve as a reminder of how this world isn't made for perfection. Every single aspect of the game will put you into the very shoes of an outlaw roaming America with his gang as they try to escape the law long enough to make the money needed to disappear for good. It's an epic, memorable and engrossing tale which also elevates the open world genre to new heights with the brand new interaction system, a cast of unforgettable characters and a ton of high-quality content to play for a long time.