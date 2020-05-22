Red Dead Redemption 2 Upcoming Mod To Allow Riding Of Giant Bats

An upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 promises to spice the experience up considerably, allowing players to ride different animals with different properties.

The Pig Rider mod, currently in development by modder JulioNIB, will allow players to ride giant bats, fly all over the map and throw fireballs at unsuspecting passers-by. You can check out the mod in action right below.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has yet to see the same huge amount of mods that have been released for Grand Theft Auto V. The ones that have been released so far try to improve the game's visuals or expand already available mechanics, such as the Bounties Expansion mod that adds new Bounty Missions to the game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.